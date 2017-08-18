Former deputy CIA director says Trump process is 'very disconcerting' on Iran nuke deal

Story highlights Trump is scheduled to make a decision on whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal

Former CIA deputy director David Cohen says Trump "stands the intelligence process on its head"

(CNN) Tensions between the United States and Iran have been red hot in recent weeks -- and they might be about to get even hotter.

Amid warning shots fired by US ships against Iranian ones, as well as very close calls when Iranian drones have buzzed the US military, President Trump will be called upon to certify that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.

His administration has declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure so far. But Trump has said he expects the US to declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September.

The President has put together a team of aides to pull together the intelligence so he can do just that, according to a report in Foreign Policy

David Cohen, former deputy director of the CIA, said it was "very disconcerting" that it appears Trump may have made a conclusion about Iran before finding the intelligence to back it up.

