(CNN) CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin on Thursday listed the controversial moves that President Donald Trump made this past month, which has been one of the most tumultuous in recent White House history.

"It has been a chaotic four weeks even by these White House standards," said Baldwin, speaking on CNN's "Newsroom." "Lets all just take a moment to remind you of what has happened, incredibly significant events one after the other."

About a minute into reading the list on air, the CNN anchor paused to take a drink of water, noting its length.

"Sorry, this is long," she remarked.

Here's the list of Trump's most controversial moves:

Read More