(CNN)CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin on Thursday listed the controversial moves that President Donald Trump made this past month, which has been one of the most tumultuous in recent White House history.
"It has been a chaotic four weeks even by these White House standards," said Baldwin, speaking on CNN's "Newsroom." "Lets all just take a moment to remind you of what has happened, incredibly significant events one after the other."
About a minute into reading the list on air, the CNN anchor paused to take a drink of water, noting its length.
"Sorry, this is long," she remarked.
Here's the list of Trump's most controversial moves:
Fires Reince Priebus
Hires John Kelly
Hires "The Mooch"
Fires "The Mooch"
Hires fourth communications director
Publicly shames AG Sessions
"Repeal and replace" fails
Shames Republicans who voted against it
Tweets transgender military ban
Gets political in Boy Scout speech
Makes up Boy Scout leader call
Makes up Mexican President call
Thanks Putin for expelling Americans
Begrudgingly signs Russia sanctions, then blasts Congress for it
Condemns, then endorses anonymous White House leaks
Encourages cops to rough up suspects
Publicly shames Mitch McConnell
Embraces unpassable immigration plan
Threatens North Korea with nukes
Tells Guam it'll help tourism
Bannon says no military option
Threatens Venezuela
Blames "both sides" in Charlottesville
Denounces white supremacists
Back to blaming both sides
Says "fine people" at Nazi rally
Shames CEOs who ditch business councils
Two business councils disband
Retweets right-wing conspiracy theorist
Considers Sheriff Arpaio pardon
Promotes his Charlottesville winery
Pushes myth during terror attack
Receives condemnations from:
Democrats
Republicans
The last two Republican Presidents
World leaders
Allies
His own staff
And the Pope.