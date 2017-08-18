Breaking News

Trump, national security team head for Camp David

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Fri August 18, 2017

President Dwight Eisenhower enjoys a picnic with his family, August 1954.
President Gerald Ford enjoying some tennis at the Camp David courts, September 1974.
President John F. Kennedy walks the grounds, getting a tour from Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the two discussed Cuba, three months after Kennedy won the election.
Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House en route to Camp David with JFK on board, April 1963, just seven months before his assassination.
President Lyndon Johnson and members of his Cabinet hold an outdoor meeting on a Camp David patio to discuss the situation with the Vietnam War in April 1968.
President Richard Nixon hosts Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in June 1973, ahead of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement.
President Ronald Reagan takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart, December 1984.
Ford again taking in some recreation, swimming with his dog, Liberty, in February 1974.
President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin are at the Camp David Peace Talks in September 1978.
President Ronald Reagan and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo ride horses at Camp David in June 1981.
President Ronald Reagan in weekend wear and boots on his way from the White House lawn to Marine One, headed to Camp David, August 1982.
President George H.W. Bush takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart in November 1989.
President George H.W. Bush lets Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev take the wheel of the golf cart in June 1990.
President Barack Obama only visited Camp David a few dozen times, but he did hold the Gulf Cooperatoin Council Summit there in May 2015.
President Bill Clinton walks with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Aarafat at the Middle East Peace Summit in July 2000.
President George W. Bush gifts Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with a baseball and an official Camp David baseball jacket, June 2001.
Story highlights

  • Trump's national security team and other advisers will also be at Camp David
  • Afghanistan strategy is expected to be a key topic for Trump's aide

(CNN)President Donald Trump decamps to the Maryland woods Friday to discuss US strategy in Afghanistan as his aides seek to mitigate the self-made crisis over race that's left the President isolated but defiant.

It's the first time top members of Trump's national security team will convene together with the President since he strode into the Trump Tower lobby on Tuesday to defend protesters who marched alongside neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Virginia last weekend.
Many inside Trump's administration watched the remarks with dismay. His top military brass -- including the chiefs of five branches of the armed services -- posted messages online that denounced racism and the hate groups that Trump initially declined to condemn. The messages didn't mention Trump by name, but were nonetheless viewed as a rare rebuke of the commander-in-chief.
    Despite the internal strife, there have been no resignations from Trump's aides or underlings. The White House said Thursday that Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economist who was enraged at having to stand alongside Trump as he delivered his remarks, would remain in his role.
    Others inside the White House, including chief of staff John Kelly, have also worked to push forward with the President's agenda, despite near universal condemnation of the President, including from members of his own party.
    Trump, who returned to his New Jersey golf club a day after his news conference, will fly Friday morning to the presidential retreat Camp David, nestled in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains 60 miles northwest of Washington.
    The White House said Trump would meet there with members of his national security team -- including Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster -- to discuss strategy in South Asia.
    The talks come after months of disagreement within the administration over the best path forward in Afghanistan and the border regions of Pakistan. Trump has resisted calls from military leaders to send additional US troops there, questioning the value of continued American presence after sixteen years of war.
    Mattis: Administration &#39;very, very close&#39; to Afghanistan decision
    But alternate options, including a full-scale withdrawal or a plan to send more private contractors to Afghanistan, have also been met with skepticism.
    Speaking Thursday, Defense Secretary James Mattis said a decision about Afghanistan was imminent.
    "We will move this toward a decision," Mattis said at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart held at the State Department. "We were coming very close to a decision, and I anticipate it in the very near future."
    The Afghanistan debate has divided members of Trump's team, leading to heated arguments during meetings in the White House Situation Room between McMaster and Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, a staunch nationalist who formerly worked as the chief executive of Breitbart.
    The dispute spilled into the open when right-wing news outlets began questioning McMaster's loyalties; McMaster's allies blamed Bannon for the attacks. Kelly steered Trump toward issuing a public statement of support for McMaster, though the assault continued into the next week.
    Complicating the twisted web of alliances and allegiances in Trump's circle, Bannon was quoted in a liberal magazine this week contradicting Trump's own claims about military action in North Korea -- claims that members of Trump's national security team spent days defending after the President vowed to rain "fire and fury" on the country if its threats against the US continue.
    Bannon&#39;s interview: A blunder or intentional ploy?
    "There's no military solution (to North Korea's nuclear threats), forget it," Bannon told The American Prospect. "Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us."
    It wasn't clear whether Bannon planned to attend Friday's talks at Camp David. Originally a member of the National Security Council, Bannon was removed from the panel at McMaster's urging in April.
    Camp David, which Trump has visited once as President, offers a pristine setting for Friday's discussions. It's previously been the site of high-stakes national security sessions, including negotiations on Middle East peace under President Jimmy Carter and the annual Group of 8 summit (now the G-7) under President Barack Obama.
    Trump has spent most of the past two weeks away from the West Wing, which is undergoing renovations. He's expected back in Washington on Sunday, though he is planning a western trip at the beginning of next week, including a campaign rally in Phoenix.