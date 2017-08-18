Story highlights Trump's national security team and other advisers will also be at Camp David

Afghanistan strategy is expected to be a key topic for Trump's aide

(CNN) President Donald Trump decamps to the Maryland woods Friday to discuss US strategy in Afghanistan as his aides seek to mitigate the self-made crisis over race that's left the President isolated but defiant.

It's the first time top members of Trump's national security team will convene together with the President since he strode into the Trump Tower lobby on Tuesday to defend protesters who marched alongside neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Virginia last weekend.

Many inside Trump's administration watched the remarks with dismay. His top military brass -- including the chiefs of five branches of the armed services -- posted messages online that denounced racism and the hate groups that Trump initially declined to condemn. The messages didn't mention Trump by name, but were nonetheless viewed as a rare rebuke of the commander-in-chief.

Despite the internal strife, there have been no resignations from Trump's aides or underlings. The White House said Thursday that Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economist who was enraged at having to stand alongside Trump as he delivered his remarks, would remain in his role.

Others inside the White House, including chief of staff John Kelly , have also worked to push forward with the President's agenda, despite near universal condemnation of the President, including from members of his own party.