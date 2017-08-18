Story highlights Democrats in Congress have different reactions to Trump's Charlottesville remarks

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is going to New Hampshire

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to hit the road on a three-city Midwestern tour designed to show that his progressive policies have universal appeal.

Sanders will be in Indianapolis on Monday for an event with union leader (and Trump Twitter target) Chuck Jones. Then he'll head to Portsmouth, Ohio — in a county Trump won by 37 points and which has been ravaged by the opioid crisis — and then Detroit, for an event with Rep. John Conyers.

What do Sanders and Conyers have in common? Single-payer "Medicare for all" health care, of course. Conyers sponsored the major House Democratic proposal. Sanders is soon expected to introduce his own version in the Senate.

If all goes according to plan, the trip could help Sanders show that "Medicare for all" sells in the Rust Belt — and it could also be a flattering contrast, one populist against another, as President Donald Trump heads West.