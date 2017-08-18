Trump is the boy in the bubble

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Trump has long been like a boy in a plastic bubble -- untouched by views that challenge his own

Now he needs to govern and create policies for those whose lived reality he has willfully avoided, D'Antonio says

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In the 1976 TV movie "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble," the main character, played by John Travolta, is a kid who lacks an immune system to protect him from infection. He suffers from the isolation of life inside a sealed environment. Based on a true story, the tragic elements of the tale were heightened by the fact that all he knew of the outside world came to him via television.

For much of his life, Donald Trump has suffered from his own form of isolation, protected from the challenges of life as most people know it, in a bubble of his own. It was one of private schools and great wealth, and a lavish gilded lifestyle with armed guards who kept the world at bay. Of course all that was valuable could be had inside the Trump empire.

In the Trump calculus, this close circle only makes sense: As Donald Trump Jr. told me, the family believes in the "race horse theory" of human development, which holds that they are superior to others by virtue of genetics.

Thus endowed, our President has had little reason to study issues or the world at large. He was, at birth, better than those whose ideas or backgrounds caused him any discomfort. Why bother to know any more? Now that he is President, the answer to this is obvious. He leads a vast and diverse country challenged by the most complex problems imaginable. But if his long history of detachment from the lived reality of America is an indication, none of this is obvious to him.

The President's biography -- which is a story of utter isolation from those who walk the sidewalks, drive their own cars, and wash their own dishes -- helps explain the astounding worldview laid before us in his bizarre response to the racist rallies in Charlottesville last weekend, one he continues to punctuate with inflammatory Tweets on the incident.