GOP hurts itself by overreacting to Trump on Charlottesville

Scott Jennings is a CNN contributor and former special assistant to President George W. Bush. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I am no fan of President Donald Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville violence, which left one woman dead and many others injured. I said so Saturday on CNN and then again Tuesday night, after he unraveled Monday's wonderfully crafted statement in his press conference and reverted to his earlier misbegotten remarks.

But I am extremely concerned by the overreactions to his admittedly head-spinning response.

The first popular overreaction has come from some #neverTrump Republicans and goes something like this: "There's no tax cut, no road project, no (regulatory) relief worth enacting to justify being silent while Trump's actions emboldens hate, divides USA."

That tweet , from my fellow CNN contributor (and veteran Republican strategist) John Weaver, echoes the sentiment of many anti-Trump liberals I've seen holding forth on TV. Essentially, the argument is that because Trump mishandled his response to Charlottesville ( "shredding" decency, Weaver said) the Republican Party should hold him accountable by ceasing to pursue any and all core conservative objectives that make up the heart of the GOP policy agenda.

How does grinding policymaking to a halt hold Trump accountable? The public already hates Washington, in large part because of the glacial pace of policy progress. Bringing it to a dead stop would make it worse.

