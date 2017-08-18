In the face of hatred, we cannot be indifferent

Piotr M.A. Cywiński is Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, President of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Barely seven decades ago, smoke billowed from the chimneys of the Auschwitz-Birkenau crematoria. They smoked incessantly because the German Nazis wanted to completely exterminate European Jews.

The Holocaust -- the Shoah -- did not come out of nowhere.

The Auschwitz concentration camp was established before the extermination camp came into being. Prior to that, Polish territories were occupied and incorporated into the Third Reich. Some time earlier still, the Second World War broke out across Europe . Before the war, Jews were deprived of fundamental rights and civil liberties in Germany. And before that, Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist German Workers' Party -- the Nazis -- won in democratic, free elections.

We have seen similar kinds of hatred pop up in numerous guises throughout history -- before and after the Holocaust. The model, however, is always more or less the same.

First, social frustration provides fertile ground to demagogy and populism. Then, the absence of an early response blurs the boundary of acceptable public discourse and the hate speech intensifies -- followed by acts of hate. The imagined enemy -- the scapegoat -- is then dehumanized. Finally, it turns out to be too late. The machine of institutionalized hatred does away with any form of social control.

