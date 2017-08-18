Breaking News

Is coconut oil healthy?

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 6:50 AM ET, Fri August 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Order a California roll, and you&#39;ll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
SushiOrder a California roll, and you'll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it&#39;s made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
CerealReady-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it's made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Air-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that&#39;s low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that&#39;s without the buttery topping.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
PopcornAir-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that's low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that's without the buttery topping.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
YogurtA Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Energy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Energy barsEnergy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you&#39;d be better off eating a burger.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
SaladA salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you'd be better off eating a burger.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Peanut butter If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Dried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they&#39;re not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don&#39;t contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Dried fruitsDried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they're not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don't contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Granola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it&#39;s important to sprinkle, not pour.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
GranolaGranola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it's important to sprinkle, not pour.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Veggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Veggie chipsVeggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
05 healthy food or not 02 healthy food or not RESTRICTED01 healthy food or not RESTRICTED06 healthy food or not RESTRICTED07 healthy food or not RESTRICTED08 healthy food or not RESTRICTED09 healthy food or not RESTRICTED04 healthy food or not RESTRICTED10 healthy food or not RESTRICTED03 healthy food or not RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of cardiovascular disease
  • But coconut oil does a particularly nice job of raising HDL, the "good" cholesterol

(CNN)According to a recent survey, 72% of Americans think coconut oil is a healthy food.

But despite popular health claims about coconut oil, a report from the American Heart Association recently advised against its use, stating that it increases LDL cholesterol (a cause of cardiovascular disease) and has no known offsetting effects.
"There are many claims being made about coconut oil being wonderful for lots of different things, but we really don't have any evidence of long-term health benefits," said Dr. Walter C. Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
    How exactly, then, does coconut oil rank among oils?
    "Coconut oil is somewhere in the middle of the spectrum in terms of types of fats. It's probably better than partially hydrogenated oils (which are) high in trans fats but not as good as the more unsaturated plant oils that have proven health benefits, like olive and canola oil," Willett said.
    Read More
    "It's probably not quite as 'bad' as butter but not as good as extra virgin olive oil," agreed Kevin Klatt, a molecular nutrition researcher at Cornell University who is studying the metabolic effects of coconut oil.
    Klatt cautions that we should not develop too strong of an opinion about coconut oil without more data. "But at the same time, you have to be evidence-based ... and (currently), the evidence reflects benefits for olive oil, fish, nuts and seeds -- so that should be the focus in the diet."

    What's in coconut oil?

    Coconut oil is extracted from the meat of the fruit. It contains mostly saturated fat, which is also found in large quantities in butter and red meat. Like other saturated fats, coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, the "bad" cholesterol associated with increased risk of heart disease. In fact, coconut oil has more saturated fat and raises LDL more than butter, according to Willett.
    Are nuts healthy?
    Are nuts healthy?
    But coconut oil does a particularly nice job of raising HDL, the "good" cholesterol, especially when replacing carbohydrates in the diet. This may be due to its high content of a fatty acid known as lauric acid.
    "Coconut oil is half lauric acid, which is a little bit unique," Klatt said, as the acid seems to raise HDL more than other saturated fats and is rarely found in such high amounts in foods.
    Still, though the increase in HDL seen with consumption of coconut oil may offset some of the disease risk, it's still not as good as consuming unsaturated oils, which not only raise HDL but lower LDL, according to Willett.
    Complicating matters is the fact that we still don't know for sure what exactly a high HDL translates to in terms of health risk. "There's been debate about the role of HDL," Willett cautioned. "Partly because there are many forms of HDL which have different health consequences ... which has made the water murky."
    McDonald&#39;s best menu picks, by a nutritionist
    McDonald's best menu picks, by a nutritionist
    For example, there are different forms of HDL that do different things. One role is to help take LDL cholesterol out of the bloodstream. "But some forms of HDL don't do that," Willett said, "so we don't know for sure that higher HDL is better."
    And while it's true that an elevated LDL level is only a risk factor for heart disease and doesn't always translate to heart attacks, it's still cause for concern. "High LDL is a risk factor, but it strongly predicts negative health events," Willett said.
    There is extremely preliminary evidence that the increase in LDL may not be as pronounced if one consumes extra virgin coconut oil instead of refined coconut oil, according to Klatt. For example, polyphenols present in unrefined oils may help to blunt the effects on LDL. But "the effects of extra virgin compared to refined coconut oil and other common oils require further study," he cautioned.

    Coconut oil and weight loss

    Some research suggests that coconut oil may be helpful in reducing belly fat, at least in the short term. One study found that coconut oil was associated with reduced waist circumference (belly fat) compared with soybean oil. Participants also consumed a lot more fiber, followed a low-calorie diet and walked for about an hour each day.
    Is cereal healthy?
    Is cereal healthy?
    "Even if coconut oil does help reduce belly fat, it doesn't necessarily outweigh the concern about its effect on lipids, specifically LDL," Klatt said.
    Other research has touted benefits such as increased metabolism, reduced appetite or improved cognitive function associated with fats known as MCTs, or medium chain triglycerides, which are present in coconut oil.
    "You can't infer from ... studies what coconut oil will and will not do. We need better controlled trials," Klatt said. "Right now, the internet is jumping the gun and going way beyond the evidence."

    Coco-calories

    Like other oils, coconut oil is calorie-dense, which means consuming large amounts without reducing other calorie sources can lead to weight gain. Just one tablespoon has 120 calories, about the same as a large apple or four cups of air-popped popcorn.
    Is popcorn healthy?
    Is popcorn healthy?
    "Oil is a really easy way to increase the energy density of a food. Things like almonds have a lot of fat, but it's easier to overeat pure oil than overeat pure almonds," Klatt said.
    In small amounts, however, coconut oil can have a place in one's diet.
    "It's not that you have to absolutely avoid coconut oil but rather limit coconut oil to where you really need that special flavor, like for Thai food or for baking a special dessert," Willett said.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "If you love using butter and need a hard fat, coconut oil may be a better choice and is certainly fine to consume occasionally, when a recipe calls for it," Klatt added.
    But for day-to-day use, vegetable oils such as olive, canola or soybean oil, along with nuts and seeds, should be your primary fats. "These have better effects on blood cholesterol and long-term studies showing reduced risk of heart disease," Willett said.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and health journalist.