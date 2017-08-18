Story highlights White van careered into crowds in Barcelona

At least 14 people killed and more than 100 injured

Five suspected terrorists killed by police Friday in Cambrils

Messi & other sports stars pay tributes

(CNN) The football world has united in paying tribute to the victims of Thursday's Barcelona attacks which killed 14 people and injured at least 100.

Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona football club and is one of the world's most revered players, sent his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, saying he totally rejected "any act of violence," while Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and other world stars also offered their sympathy.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, Spain's biggest football clubs, both held a minute's silence before training on Friday.

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The attack on Las Ramblas, a predominantly pedestrian zone in the heart of the Catalan capital, was the worst on Spanish soil since the 2004 Madrid bombings, which killed 191 people and injured more than 1,800.

A white van with blue markings accelerated into scores of people enjoying a late afternoon stroll and hours later in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, police shot dead five suspected terrorists.

Read More