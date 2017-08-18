Spanish terror attack victims came from all over the world

(CNN) At least 13 people have been killed and 120 people have been injured after two terror attacks in Spain's Catalonia region this week.

Bruno Gulotta, 35, was on vacation in Barcelona with his partner Martina and two children, 5-year-old Alessandro and daughter Aria, who is a few months old.

Luca Russo, a 25-year-old engineer was also killed in Barcelona, where he was on holiday with his girlfriend Martha Scomazzon, who is among the injured.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a tweet one American had been killed on Friday. He has been identified as Jared Tucker, 43, of California.

A 74-year-old Portuguese woman has also been identified by the Portuguese government among the dead.

So far, France has suffered the most casualties, with 26 French nationals injured, 11 seriously.