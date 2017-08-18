Finland attack: 1 killed in Turku stabbing spree

(CNN) At least one person has been killed and seven others hospitalized in a stabbing attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday, state broadcaster YLE reported.

Three people are now undergoing surgery, YLE reports, citing hospital sources. It did not say whether any attackers were among the injured.

Police earlier said they had shot and arrested a suspect after the stabbing in the southwestern city and that they were searching for other possible perpetrators.

Police officers help evacuate someone after the attack.

The suspect was shot in the leg after the attack, said police, who have warned the public to move away from the city center.

Finnish media published photographs of the attack site, and one showed a body covered with a white sheet. Another by YLE shows a small crowd around someone apparently bleeding on a cobblestone road.

