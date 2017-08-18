(CNN) Bruno Gulotta, an Italian father-of-two, is the first named victim of Thursday's terror attack in Barcelona.

He was on holiday with his partner Martina and two children, five-year-old son Alessandro and daughter Aria, who is a few months old, according to his employer.

"Yesterday afternoon in Barcelona the terrorists killed friend and colleague Bruno Gulotta," his employer, Tom's Hardware Italia, said in a statement Friday. "Today is a day of mourning."

Gulotta lived in Milan, Italy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

