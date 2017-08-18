'Whitney' exposes rifts in Houston's tragic life

(CNN) The oddly punctuated title has multiple meanings in "Whitney. Can I Be Me," a documentary about the late singing star Whitney Houston, a woman torn among various factions and constituencies in a charmed, tormented and too-brief life.

Receiving a limited theatrical release in advance of its August 25 premiere on Showtime, directors Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal's film zeroes in on those personal and professional forces that pulled Houston in different directions -- exacting, in the film's perspective, a devastating toll.

Dealt with in a manner that's somewhat coy but not salacious, the personal component involves Houston's extremely close relationship with Robyn Crawford, part of her entourage, who regularly feuded with Houston's husband Bobby Brown. Rumors about Houston's sexuality take on a different hue juxtaposed with a clip of her mother, Cissy Houston, telling Oprah Winfrey after Whitney's death that she "absolutely" would have been upset to learn that her daughter was a lesbian.

As for Houston's career, the filmmakers detail how her talents were consciously marketed to a white audience -- a lucrative decision that cost her with the African-American community, where many saw her as a sellout. Those sentiments are illustrated when Houston was booed at the Soul Train Awards by those who felt, as a friend told her, that "the white audience had taken you away from them."

"Whitney" deftly draws from interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and performance video that highlights the way Houston threw her every fiber into concerts, yielding a spare but sobering account.

Read More