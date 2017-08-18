Story highlights Actor Kal Penn on Friday tweeted an official resignation letter

The letter criticized Trump for a number of policies

(CNN) Hollywood and Broadway appear to be taking a page from Wall Street's playbook.

The remaining 16 members of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned in protest on Friday, capping off a dramatic week that included a stream of CEO resignations from two of President Trump's business councils.

Actor Kal Penn on Friday tweeted an official resignation letter that read as a sharp rebuke of the President's actions in the wake of the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend that led to three deaths and dozens of injuries.

"Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville," the members wrote in the letter. "The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administration's refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions."

Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov pic.twitter.com/eQI2HBTgXs — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017

The PCAH was created under President Ronald Reagan in 1982 with the purpose of advising the White House on issues around arts and humanities, according to its website. First Lady Melania Trump serves as the committee's honorary chairwoman.

