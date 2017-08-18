Is Taylor Swift about to drop a new album?

(CNN) It seems Taylor Swift may be about to reveal something big and "Swifties" -- as her fans are affectionately called -- suspect it's a new album.

The pop star has wiped out her internet presence -- her Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and website have gone black.

The purge arrives on the three-year anniversary of the premiere of "Shake It Off," which served as the chart-topping lead single to Swift's last album, "1989."

Coincidence? Possibly, or perhaps the musician is the latest victim of hacking. A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The dramatic move sent fans into a frenzy on social media, using the trending topic "#TS6IsComing" to announce their anticipation for Swift's sixth studio album.

