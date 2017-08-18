Robin Thicke, girlfriend expecting a baby

(CNN) Robin Thicke is set to be a father again.

The "Blurred Lines" singer's girlfriend April Love Geary announced the news on Instagram Thursday and posted a sonogram photo.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" the 22-year-old model wrote.

The baby's due date is March 1, which coincides with what would have been the 71st birthday of Thicke's late father, actor Alan Thicke.

