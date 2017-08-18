Story highlights Ruth Pfau worked for decades to eradicate leprosy in Pakistan

Pakistan's national flag will fly at half-staff in her honor

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A German nun known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa" is to be buried Saturday in a state funeral in the port city of Karachi -- a first for a Christian woman in the predominantly Muslim country.

Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau died August 10 after dedicating more than half a century to working to eradicate leprosy, tuberculosis and other diseases in Pakistan. She was 87.

In a statement released on her death, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi praised Pfao for her "selfless and unmatched services for the eradication of leprosy" in his country and that through her years of service, Pfau proved that "humanity knows no boundaries."

"She is the first person in Pakistan's history of the Christian faith to have a state funeral," said Cecil S. Chaudhry, executive director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace.

Ruth Pfau visits the flood-affected Begna village in southern Pakistan's Jati town in 2010.

21-gun salute

