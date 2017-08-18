(CNN) It was on their first ever world tour in 1964 that the Beatles were catapulted from England's national sweethearts to global superstars. Stories of fans fainting and allegedly wetting themselves were common. Police cordons couldn't control the throbbing crowds awaiting the Fab Four at each venue, and the band was successfully cracking the notoriously difficult American music scene.

Sommerville may have been witness to the madness but it was photographer Harry Benson who was right in the thick of it.

At the time of the Beatles tour Benson was a fairly unknown photographer. The tour job came about when, as he was en route to an assignment in Africa, Benson was reassigned to Paris, where he was to capture what Beatlemania looked like in France.

