What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Katie Glaeser, CNN

Updated 3:37 PM ET, Fri August 18, 2017

(CNN)You guys, it's been a looong, news-heavy week. Let's take a moment and talk about other things.

Taylor Swift got justice

Taylor Swift won her civil countersuit against an ex-DJ she said groped her. That guy, David Mueller, now has to pay her damages: $1.

Prince got his own color

    Love Symbol #2 is inspired by Prince's custom-made Yamaha piano. No points for guessing what color it is.
    Anna Faris got personal

    So was that relationship advice Anna Faris doled out on her podcast an insight into her marriage with her ex, Chris Pratt?

    Mindy Kaling got us 'aww'ing

    "The Mindy Project" star says she's going to be a mom.

    Hamilton's got an app

    People are melting down (in a good way) over the new 'Hamilton' app. You can access music, merch, emojis and a way to score tickets.

    And we know, you got this

    You're prepped and ready for the eclipse of the century, right? RIGHT? (Don't worry, you still have the whole weekend.)