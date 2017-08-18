What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)You guys, it's been a looong, news-heavy week. Let's take a moment and talk about other things.
Taylor Swift won her civil countersuit against an ex-DJ she said groped her. That guy, David Mueller, now has to pay her damages: $1.
Love Symbol #2 is inspired by Prince's custom-made Yamaha piano. No points for guessing what color it is.
So was that relationship advice Anna Faris doled out on her podcast an insight into her marriage with her ex, Chris Pratt?
"The Mindy Project" star says she's going to be a mom.
People are melting down (in a good way) over the new 'Hamilton' app. You can access music, merch, emojis and a way to score tickets.
You're prepped and ready for the eclipse of the century, right? RIGHT? (Don't worry, you still have the whole weekend.)