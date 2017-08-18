Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
Pediatricians say Florida hurt sick kids to help big GOP donors
The parents of some of the sickest children in Florida say the state tricked them into losing the best health insurance for their kids.
Calm but concerned: What's the mood in Guam?
You are on a tiny island in the middle of the Pacific ocean and Kim Jong Un threatens to launch missiles toward you. "It's scary, but what can we do?" one resident says. South Korean photographer Jun Michael Park went to Guam after North Korea's latest threat. He spoke to both residents and tourists to try to capture the mood on the island. Some are more worried than others.
Opinion: What the white supremacist view of history leaves out
Jane Greenway Carr writes that white supremacists claiming that they are defending history by fighting to keep Confederate monuments have a limited view of America's past. If it's really about defending history, then the lives of African-Americans during and after the Civil War should be represented in public spaces.
Actually, Robert E. Lee was against erecting Confederate memorials
There's been a lot of controversy about preserving monuments to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. But if you had a chance to ask the guy himself, he'd most likely say, "no thanks." Lee was often consulted in his lifetime about proposals for monuments, but he wasn't a fan of statues honoring Civil War generals, fearing they might "keep open the sores of war."
Tired by war, Syrians seek respite by the sea
An estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed, nearly 5 million have fled the country and another 6.3 million are displaced internally. But tucked safely away from the six-year-long Syrian war, Latakia is a seaside province that has escaped the fighting largely unscathed. Both Syrians and tourists flock to its resorts for a break at the hookah bars, clubs and parties. It's undoubtedly a haven for the well-to-do.
A glossary for today's political climate
Antifa? White nationalists? Black Lives Matter? Who are they and what do they believe? Here's your key to understanding what the groups stand for.
Opinion: I used to recruit white people who were as angry as I was
Arno Michaelis, a former recruiter for the white power movement, writes that following his own awakening to tolerance, Charlottesville is a reminder of the cost of not having compassion.