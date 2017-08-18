Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.

Pediatricians say Florida hurt sick kids to help big GOP donors

Calm but concerned: What's the mood in Guam?

You are on a tiny island in the middle of the Pacific ocean and Kim Jong Un threatens to launch missiles toward you. "It's scary, but what can we do?" one resident says. South Korean photographer Jun Michael Park went to Guam after North Korea's latest threat. He spoke to both residents and tourists to try to capture the mood on the island. Some are more worried than others