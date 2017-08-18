(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
BANNON IS OUT
-- Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon has been ousted from the White House amid growing frustration from President Trump with his tactics and recent comments. Bannon was supposed to be fired weeks ago, sources told CNN -- the same day as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -- but it was put off. As the the former head of Breitbart, Bannon's supporters at the right-wing site appear to be getting ready for a fight with Trump after an editor tweeted #WAR.
DEVELOPING: Deadly attacks in Europe
-- At least two were killed and six others hospitalized in a stabbing attack in Turku, Finland. A suspect was shot and arrested by police, who are searching for other possible suspects. "There was blood everywhere," a witness said about the scene.
-- Two separate terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils left 14 people dead and more than 100 injured. Spanish police have arrested four people in association with the attacks, and ISIS claimed the attackers as "soldiers of the Islamic State."
Charlottesville
-- The mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer won't speak to President Trump, saying she believes he equated her daughter to white supremacists.
Everything else
-- Nobody's buying expensive sneakers anymore. Sorry, Foot Locker.
-- Plan ahead, folks: The total solar eclipse of the century is best viewed off land and by airplane.
-- Taylor Swift's fans (a.k.a. "Swifties") think the pop singer may reveal a new album as she went totally dark online.
-- Peep a photo of a chili pepper eating contest, a diver competing for best cannonball, and more in photos of the week.
-- Did you catch all the breaking news?