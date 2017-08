BANNON IS OUT

-- Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon has been ousted from the White House amid growing frustration from President Trump with his tactics and recent comments. Bannon was supposed to be fired weeks ago, sources told CNN -- the same day as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -- but it was put off. As the the former head of Breitbart, Bannon's supporters at the right-wing site appear to be getting ready for a fight with Trump after an editor tweeted #WAR