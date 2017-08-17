Photos: The week in 27 photos A car plows into a group of counterprotesters who were marching against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman from Charlottesville, was killed and 19 others were injured. A 20-year-old man is accused of ramming the car into the crowd. James Alex Fields Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. Read more: New photos reveal details of Charlottesville tragedy Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos White nationalists chant at counterprotesters after marching through the University of Virginia's Charlottesville campus on Friday, August 11. Chanting "blood and soil" and "you will not replace us," the group rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson before clashing with the counterprotesters, CNN affiliate WWBT reported. Charlottesville has become the latest Southern battleground over the contested removal of Confederate monuments. In February, the city council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, but that is on hold pending litigation. The council also voted to rename two city parks that had been named for Confederate generals. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos US President Donald Trump talks about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during an impromptu news conference in New York on Tuesday, August 15. "I think there is blame on both sides," Trump said during a contentious back-and-forth with reporters in the lobby of his Midtown Manhattan building. He also defended his 48-hour delay in denouncing white supremacists, arguing that he took his time because he didn't know the facts. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland after it was taken down in Baltimore on Wednesday, August 16. The removals began a day after the city council voted unanimously to take the monuments down, CNN affiliate WBAL reported. Other cities and states are considering taking down Confederate monuments following the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead and 19 injured. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene after a terrorist incident in the heart of Barcelona on August 17. A van plowed into the pedestrian crowd , killing at least 13 people and injuring at least 100 others. The driver fled the scene, initiating a manhunt. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A dog in New York City attends Dogumenta, an art show for dogs, on Friday, August 11. Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos This satellite image, made available by DigitalGlobe on Tuesday, August 15, shows the devastating mudslide that killed hundreds near Freetown, Sierra Leone. Hundreds more are still unaccounted for. It is the rainy season in Sierra Leone, and this year has been particularly wet, with Freetown receiving more than 41 inches of rain since July 1 -- about triple the average of 13.8 inches, according to the US National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Pauline Hanson, an Australian senator known for her strong stance against Muslim immigration, takes the veil off her burqa during a parliamentary session in Canberra on Thursday, August 17. "I'm quite happy to remove this because it's not what should belong in this parliament," said Hanson, who has long called for the burqa to be banned in public. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A firefighting helicopter works on a wildfire near Kapandriti, Greece, on Tuesday, August 15. The fire left a smoky haze over much of Athens, Greece's capital. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a watering can she got as a gift during a campaign rally in Heilbronn, Germany, on Wednesday, August 16. Merkel recently launched her bid for a fourth term. See Merkel's life in photos Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A man in Manila, Philippines, cries near the body of a relative who was killed following a police operation against illegal drugs on Thursday, August 17. Since coming to power in June 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte has unleashed an aggressive crackdown on drugs that has left at least 3,400 dead. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A protester adds to a fire in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, August 11. Violence erupted after the re-election of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, leaving at least 24 people dead nationwide, a rights group said. Most of the demonstrators were supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has rejected the results of the election and called the vote rigged. National election officials have decried the accusations, saying the vote was free and credible. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A lion, rescued from a zoo in the war-torn city of Aleppo, Syria, cuddles with her newborn cub at a Jordanian wildlife reserve on Saturday, August 12. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Men climb a greased pole during celebrations that marked Indonesia's Independence Day on Thursday, August 17. Indonesia gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Two trains collided in Alexandria, Egypt, on Friday, August 11, leaving dozens dead. An engineering team was sent to the scene to examine the causes of the accident and determine who was responsible. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A man in Changsha, China, competes in a chili-pepper eating contest while wading in a water vat filled with peppers on Saturday, August 12. The winner ate 15 chili peppers in one minute. Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A migrant stands on the deck of a rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, August 16. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos Hide Caption 17 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Hot-air balloons fly over Bristol, England, on Friday, August 11. It was the second day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, one of Europe's largest gatherings of hot-air balloons. Hide Caption 18 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos People in Copenhagen, Denmark, watch a diver compete in the country's annual cannonball championship on Sunday, August 13. Judges graded each dive on style and the size of the splash. Hide Caption 19 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Broken glass shows where the New England Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston on Monday, August 14. A 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $250, and causing injury over $5,000 to a church, synagogue or memorial, authorities said. Witnesses told police they saw him throwing what appeared to be a rock at the memorial. Hide Caption 20 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Honor guards in Beijing shout during a welcoming ceremony for US Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday, August 15. Dunford was visiting Beijing as part of a trip that also includes stops in South Korea and Japan. Hide Caption 21 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos People float on a banana boat Wednesday, August 16, after heavy flooding in Bogra, Bangladesh. Hide Caption 22 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A boy waits to receive free bread at a charity bakery in Sanaa, Yemen, on Tuesday, August 15. The country's two-year conflict has devastated the economy and spurred a disastrous food crisis. Hide Caption 23 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A woman dives in Switzerland's Verzasca river on Tuesday, August 15. Hide Caption 24 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Zookeeper Eva Ravagni kisses Hujan, a 2-month-old Bornean orangutan, in Krefeld, Germany, on Tuesday, August 15. Hujan was abandoned by its mother and has to be fed with a baby bottle. Hide Caption 25 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A man enjoys a brass band Friday, August 11, during the Guca Trumpet Festival, an annual event in Guca, Serbia. During the festival, wild street parties take place throughout the night as bands perform in restaurants, bars and pop-up tents. Hide Caption 26 of 27