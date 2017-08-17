The week in 27 photos

A firefighting helicopter works on a wildfire near Kapandriti, Greece, on Tuesday, August 15. The fire left a smoky haze over much of Athens, Greece's capital.
A lion, rescued from a zoo in the war-torn city of Aleppo, Syria, cuddles with her newborn cub at a Jordanian wildlife reserve on Saturday, August 12.
Men climb a greased pole during celebrations that marked Indonesia's Independence Day on Thursday, August 17. Indonesia gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945.
A man in Changsha, China, competes in a chili-pepper eating contest while wading in a water vat filled with peppers on Saturday, August 12. The winner ate 15 chili peppers in one minute.
Hot-air balloons fly over Bristol, England, on Friday, August 11. It was the second day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, one of Europe's largest gatherings of hot-air balloons.
People in Copenhagen, Denmark, watch a diver compete in the country's annual cannonball championship on Sunday, August 13. Judges graded each dive on style and the size of the splash.
Honor guards in Beijing shout during a welcoming ceremony for US Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday, August 15. Dunford was visiting Beijing as part of a trip that also includes stops in South Korea and Japan.
People float on a banana boat Wednesday, August 16, after heavy flooding in Bogra, Bangladesh.
A woman dives in Switzerland's Verzasca river on Tuesday, August 15.
Zookeeper Eva Ravagni kisses Hujan, a 2-month-old Bornean orangutan, in Krefeld, Germany, on Tuesday, August 15. Hujan was abandoned by its mother and has to be fed with a baby bottle.
A man enjoys a brass band Friday, August 11, during the Guca Trumpet Festival, an annual event in Guca, Serbia. During the festival, wild street parties take place throughout the night as bands perform in restaurants, bars and pop-up tents.