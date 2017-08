The week in 27 photos

White nationalists chant at counterprotesters after marching through the University of Virginia's Charlottesville campus on Friday, August 11. Chanting "blood and soil" and "you will not replace us," the group rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson before clashing with the counterprotesters, CNN affiliate WWBT reported. Charlottesville has become the latest Southern battleground over the contested removal of Confederate monuments. In February, the city council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, but that is on hold pending litigation. The council also voted to rename two city parks that had been named for Confederate generals.