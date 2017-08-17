In photos: From hate to hope in Charlottesville

Story highlights Students and residents took part in a peaceful candlelight vigil Wednesday

Last week, torch-bearing protesters were asked to leave after fights broke out

(CNN) In less than a week, the University of Virginia's campus served as a public forum for two very contrasting causes -- one fueled by anger, another by the desire to heal.

Students and Charlottesville residents marched peacefully through the campus Wednesday, carrying candles to mourn the loss of three people who died after a white nationalist rally turned violent over the weekend.

The symbolic center of the campus, the Rotunda and Lawn -- both designed by Thomas Jefferson -- turned into the center stage for two strikingly different gatherings.

Torch-bearing protesters had marched Friday night to oppose Charlottesville's plan to remove relics of its Confederate past. Participants made their way to the statue of Jefferson at the center of the university where several fights with counterprotesters broke out. There were reports of several people being pepper sprayed.

Attendees to Wednesday's vigil learned about it by word of mouth, phone calls, emails and text messages. They kept it off social media before it started to ensure the group's safety.

Read More