Finding catharsis in cannonballs: Widower builds neighborhood pool

Story highlights Retiree Keith Davison's wife passed away last year

To combat his loneliness, Davison built a pool in his backyard for neighborhood kids

(CNN) For retired judge Keith Davison, an old adage is proving true: If you build it, they will come.

For the last few weeks, kids from all over his Morris, Minnesota, neighborhood have flocked to his new backyard pool. They get to have fun -- and so does the 94-year-old World War II veteran, who is adjusting to life as a widower.

"You can't be down in the dumps when you're out there watching these kids doing cannonballs off the springboard," Davison told CNN.

Davison lost his wife, Evelyn, in April 2016. "Evy," as everyone knew her, passed away four days before their 66th wedding anniversary.

"She of course was the focal point of my whole life," Davison said. "When she died, the house was just so darn quiet."

