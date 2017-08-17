Here are all the active hate groups where you live

Breaking News

(CNN)917.

That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with "beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics."
"Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along," said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC's Hatewatch project.
Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don't believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the group.
Some critics of the SPLC say the group's activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.
But since the FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC's tally is the widely accepted one.
Scroll down to see the hate groups that operate in your state.

ALABAMA

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Borderkeepers of Alabama
Council of Conservative Citizens
Israel United In Christ
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Occidental Dissent
Southern National Congress
The Daily Stormer
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
United Klans of America

ARKANSAS

ACT for America
Aryan Strikeforce
Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Christian Revival Center
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Divine Truth Ministries
International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Kingdom Identity Ministries
Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Nation of Islam
Ozark Craft LC
Southern National Congress
Tightrope
Tony Alamo Christian Ministries

ARIZONA

ACT for America
Alliance Defending Freedom
American Border Patrol
American Vanguard
Bomb Islam
Faithful Word Baptist Church
Family Watch International
Forza Nuova
Free American
Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
Israel United In Christ
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Soldiers of Odin
The Daily Stormer
United Families International
US Border Guard
Vinlanders Social Club

CALIFORNIA

ACT for America
American Freedom Alliance
American Freedom Party
American Nazi Party
American Vanguard
As-Sabiqun
Bare Naked Islam
Black Riders Liberation Party
California Skinheads
Californians for Population Stabilization
Chalcedon Foundation
    Chick Publications
    Christian Anti-Defamation Commission
    Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
    Counter Jihadist Coalition of Southern California
    Counter-Currents Publishing
    Crew 38
    David Horowitz Freedom Center
    European-American Evangelistic Crusades
    Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
    Golden State Skinheads
    Hate Crime Streetwear Productions
    Holy Nation of Odin
    Identity Evropa
    Institute for Historical Review
    Islamthreat.com
    Israel United In Christ
    Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
    Jewish Defense League
    Jihad Watch
    Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
    Masjid al Islam
    Mass Resistance California
    Nation of Islam
    National Coalition for Immigration Reform (formerly CCIR)
    New Black Panther Party
    Noble Breed Kindred
    Occidental Observer
    Official Street Preachers
    OMNI Christian Book Club
    Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
    Pacific Justice Institute
    Ruth Institute
    Sacto Skins
    Save California
    Sicarii 1715
    Soldiers of Odin
    The Daily Stormer
    The Realist Report
    Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
    Tradition in Action
    Traditional Values Coalition
    Traditionalist Worker Party
    United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
    Verity Baptist Church
    Vinland Clothing
    Vinlanders Social Club
    Western Hammerskins

    COLORADO

    ACT for America
    Aryan Strikeforce
    Brother Nathanael Foundation, The
    Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform
    Family Research Institute
    Generations With Vision
    Israel United In Christ
    MSR Productions
    Nation of Islam
    National Socialist Movement
    Pray in Jesus Name Project, The
    Scriptures for America Ministries
    Soldiers of Odin
    Team America Political Action Committee
    The Daily Stormer
    Wolves of Vinland

    CONNECTICUT

    ACT for America
    National Socialist Movement
    New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
    White Lives Matter- CT

    DC

    Active Democracy
    American Free Press
    As-Sabiqun
    Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)
    Center for Immigration Studies
    Center for Security Policy
    Clarion Project
    Family Research Council
    Family Security Matters
    Federation for American Immigration Reform
    Immigration Reform Law Institute
    Israel United In Christ
    Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
    Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
    Nation of Islam
    New Black Panther Party
    Phalanx
    Religious Awareness Network
    Scott-Townsend Publishers
    Traditional Values Coalition
    War On The Horizon

    DELAWARE

    ACT for America
    East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
    Nation of Islam
    National Socialist Movement

    FLORIDA

    ACT for America
    All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
    American College of Pediatricians
    American Freedom Party
    American Vanguard
    Bill Keller Ministries
    Black Riders Liberation Party
    Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
    Citizens for National Security
    Confederate Hammerskins
      Crew 38
      D. James Kennedy Ministries (formerly Truth in Action)
      Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519
      Firm 22
      Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
      Georgia Knight Riders of the Ku Klux Klan
      Insight USA
      Irving Books
      Israel United In Christ
      Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
      Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
      Knights of the White Disciples
      Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      League of the South
      Legal Immigrants for America
      Liberty Counsel
      Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Nation of Islam
      National Socialist Movement
      New Black Panther Party
      New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
      Sharkhunters International
      Sons & Daughters of Liberty
      Southern National Congress
      Stormfront
      Straight Way and More, The
      Supreme White Alliance
      The Daily Stormer
      United West, The
      Vinlanders Social Club

      GEORGIA

      All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
      All Eyes On Egypt Bookstore
      Alternative Right
      American Vision
      Aryan Nations Worldwide
      Blood and Honour Social Club
      Confederate Hammerskins
      Covenant People's Ministry
      Crew 38
      Faith Baptist Church (formerly Sons of Thundr)
      III% Security Force
      International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Israel United In Christ
      Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
      League of the South
      Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Nation of Islam
      National Socialist Movement
      New Black Panther Party
      New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
      Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society
      Southern National Congress
      United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

      IOWA

      ACT for America
      Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
      National Socialist Movement
      The Daily Stormer

      IDAHO

      ACT for America
      America's Promise Ministries
      Campaign for Radical Truth in History
      Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center
      Crew 38
      Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519
      Lordship Church
      Northwest Hammerskins
      Pig Blood Bullets
      Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Treasure Valley Refugee Watch

      ILLINOIS

      ACT for America
      All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
      America First Committee
      Americans for Truth About Homosexuality
      Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
      Black Riders Liberation Party
      Creativity Movement, The
      Crew 38
      Divine International Church of the Web
      Euro Folk Radio
      Heterosexuals Organized for a Moral Environment (H.O.M.E.)
      Hostile Class Productions
      Illinois Family Institute
      Illinois Family Institute Tri-County chapter
      Israel United In Christ
      Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
      Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      Nation of Islam
      New Black Panther Party
      Northern Hammerskins
      Resistance Records
      Soldiers of Odin
      Sons & Daughters of Liberty
      United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
      White Boy Society
      World Congress of Families/Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society

      INDIANA

      American Freedom Party
        American Vikings
        Blood and Honour Social Club
        Campus Ministry USA, The
        Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Culture Wars/Fidelity Press
        Firm 22
        Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
        Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
        Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Nation of Islam
        Soldiers of Odin
        Sons & Daughters of Liberty
        The Daily Stormer
        Traditionalist Worker Party
        Traditionalist Youth Network
        United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Vinlanders Social Club
        White Aryan Resistance
        WTM Enterprises

        KANSAS

        Crew 38
        Israel United In Christ
        Midland Hammerskins
        The Crusaders
        Traditionalist Worker Party
        Westboro Baptist Church
        White Boy Society

        KENTUCKY

        American Defense Records
        Aryan Strikeforce
        Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Crew 38
        Fellowship of God's Covenant People
        Israel United In Christ
        Kinsman Redeemer Ministries
        Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        League of the South
        Nation of Islam
        National Socialist Movement
        New Black Panther Party
        Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Southern National Congress
        Supreme White Alliance
        The Daily Stormer
        Traditionalist Worker Party

        LOUISIANA

        ACT for America
        Aryan Nations (Louisiana)
        Christian American Ministries
        Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Israel United In Christ
        League of the South
        Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Nation of Islam
        National Socialist Movement
        South Africa Project
        Southern National Congress

        MASSACHUSETTS

        Abiding Truth Ministries
        ACT for America
        All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
        Aryan Strikeforce
        Concerned Citizens and Friends of Illegal Immigration Law Enforcement
        Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
        Israel United In Christ
        Mass Resistance
        Nation of Islam
        The Daily Stormer

        MARYLAND

        Barnes Review/Foundation for Economic Liberty, Inc.
        Be Active Front USA
        Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Council of Conservative Citizens
        Crew 38
        East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
        Heritage and Destiny
        Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
        Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
        Jamaat al-Muslimeen
        Label 56
        League of the South
        Maryland State Skinheads
        Nation of Islam
        National Socialist Movement
        Refugee Resettlement Watch
        Southern National Congress
        The Daily Stormer

        MAINE

        Crew 38
        Maine Resistance
        Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

        MICHIGAN

        ACT for America
        All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
        American Freedom Law Center
        American Nazi Party
        Black Riders Liberation Party
        Deir Yassin Remembered
        Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas
        Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
        Great Lakes Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
        Israel United In Christ
        Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
        Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          Northern Hammerskins
          NS Publications
          NSM88 Records
          Secure Michigan
          Social Contract Press
          TC Family (Traverse City Family)
          White Boy Society
          White Rabbit Radio
          Yahweh's Truth

          MINNESOTA

          ACT for America
          Behold Barbarity Records & Distro
          Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Remnant, The/The Remnant Press
          Sons of Liberty Media (formerly You Can Run But You Cannot Hide)
          Vinlanders Social Club
          Weisman Publications

          MISSOURI

          ACT for America
          American Vanguard
          Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
          Aryan Strikeforce
          Church of Israel
          Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.
          Council of Conservative Citizens
          Invictus Books
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Mass Resistance Missouri
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          New Black Panther Party
          Southern National Congress
          Supreme White Alliance
          The Daily Stormer
          Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          White Boy Society

          MISSISSIPPI

          American Family Association
          Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          European American Front
          FreeMississippi
          International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          New Black Panther Party
          North Mississippi White Knights Of The Ku Klux Klan
          Pace Confederate Depot
          Southern National Congress
          United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

          MONTANA

          ACT for America
          American Freedom Party
          American Security Rally of Montana
          National Policy Institute
          Pioneer Little Europe Kalispell Montana
          Radix Journal
          Washington Summit Publishers

          NORTH CAROLINA

          ACT for America
          ACTBAC NC
          Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC)
          Blood and Honour Social Club
          Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Confederate Hammerskins
          Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Crew 38
          East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Knights of the White Disciples
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          Providence Road Baptist Church
          Soldiers of Odin
          Southern National Congress
          The Daily Stormer
          Traditionalist Youth Network
          United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Vinlanders Social Club

          NORTH DAKOTA

          American Freedom Party
          NEBRASKA
          American Vanguard
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Mission to Israel
          National Socialist German Workers Party
          Third Reich Books

          NEW HAMPSHIRE

          ACT for America
          Crew 38
          Eastern Hammerskins
          IHM Media
          Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
          Soldiers of Odin

          NEW JERSEY

          AC Skins
          Aryan Strikeforce
          Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Forza Nuova
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ
          Micetrap Distribution
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          New Black Panther Party

          NEW MEXICO

          Aggressive Christianity

          NEVADA

          a2z Publications
          Israel United In Christ
          National Alliance Reform and Restoration Group
          The Daily Stormer

          NEW YORK

          ACT for America
          All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore Brooklyn NY
          American Freedom Defense Initiative
          American Freedom Party
          Aryan Renaissance Society
          Aryan Strikeforce
          ATLAH World Missionary Church (All The Land Anointed Holy)
          Black Riders Liberation Party
          Blood and Honour Social Club
          Bosch Fawstin
          Catholic Family News/Catholic Family Ministries, Inc.
          Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)
          Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Council of Conservative Citizens
          Counter-Currents Publishing
          Cultural Studies Press
          Deir Yassin Remembered
          Fatima Crusader, The/International Fatima Rosary Crusade
          Firm 22
          Foundation for Advancing Christian Truth
          Golden Dawn
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Jewish Task Force
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Most Holy Family Monastery
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          New Yorkers for Immigration Control and Enforcement (NYICE)
          Racial Nationalist Party of America
          Radio Jihad/Global Patriot Radio
          Sultan Knish a blog by Daniel Greenfield
          The Daily Stormer
          The Right Stuff
          Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
          United Riot Records
          White New York
          Wolf Tyr Productions

          OHIO

          ACT for America
          All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
          American Vanguard
          Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
          Aryan Strikeforce
          Blood and Honour Social Club
          Christ or Chaos
          Citizens for Community Values
          Divine Truth Ministries
          Faith2Action
          Israel United In Christ
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Mission: America
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          New Black Panther Party
          Non-Universal Teaching Ministries
          Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Pass the Salt Ministries
          Soldiers of Odin
          Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Supreme White Alliance
          The Daily Stormer
          The Right Stuff

          OKLAHOMA

          Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Nation of Islam
          Windsor Hills Baptist Church

          OREGON

          American Front
          Black Riders Liberation Party
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          National Prayer Network
          National Socialist Movement
          Northwest Hammerskins
          Rense Radio Network
          Soleilmoon Recordings
          Wolves of Vinland

          PENNSYLVANIA

          Altra Firearms
          American Family Association
          American Freedom Union
          American Vanguard
          Aryan Strikeforce
          As-Sabiqun
          Be Active Front USA
          Blood and Honour Social Club
          Catholic Counterpoint
          Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
          East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
          European American Action Coalition
          H.L. Mencken Club
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ
          Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Keystone State Skinheads
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          Poker Face
          Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins
          Robert Sungenis
          Shoebat Foundation, The
          Supreme White Alliance
          The Daily Stormer
          The Right Stuff
          Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Traditionalist Worker Party
          United Klans of America
          Werewolf 88

          RHODE ISLAND

          Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

          SOUTH CAROLINA

          Bob's Underground Graduate Seminar/BUGS
          Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Dixie Republic
          League of the South
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          Patriotic Flags
          Southern Future
          Southern National Congress
          True Light Pentecost Church

          SOUTH DAKOTA

          ACT for America
          American Clarion
          Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
          Keep South Dakota Safe PAC
          Midland Hammerskins
          PzG Inc.

          TENNESSEE

          ACT for America
          American Constitution Center
          American Eagle Party
          Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
          Aryan Renaissance Society
          Aryan Strikeforce
          Citizen Warrior
          Confederate Hammerskins
          Council of Conservative Citizens
          Crew 38
          Israel United In Christ
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Lincoln County Citizen Action Network
          Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Alliance
          National Socialist Movement
          New Black Panther Party
          Political Cesspool, The
          Political Islam
          Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries
          Soldiers of Odin
          Southern National Congress
          The Daily Stormer
          United Klans of America
          White Lives Matter - TN

          TEXAS

          ACT for America
          American Freedom Party
          American Vanguard
          Aryan Renaissance Society
          Atomwaffen Division
          Bureau on American Islamic Relations
          carolynyeager.net
          Conservative Republicans of Texas
          East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
          Faith and Heritage
          Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
          ISD Records
          Israel United In Christ
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Nation of Islam
          National Socialist Movement
          New Black Panther Party
          Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Power of Prophecy
          Probe Ministries
          Repent Amarillo
          Soldiers of Odin
          Southern National Congress
          Stedfast Baptist Church
          Stop the Islamization of the World
          Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          The Daily Stormer
          Tom Brown Ministries
          Traditionalist Worker Party
          United Klans of America
          United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Vinlanders Social Club
          White Lives Matter- TX
          Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity Ministry

          UTAH

          American Vanguard
          Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
          National Socialist Movement

          VIRGINIA

          ACT for America
          American Immigration Control Foundation/Americans for Immigration Control
          American Renaissance/New Century Foundation
          American Vanguard
          Aryan Strikeforce
          Black Riders Liberation Party
          Center for Perpetual Diversity
          Christian Action Network
          Confederate Hammerskins
          Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Crew 38
          Einherjar's Honor Wotansvolk
          Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation, The
          IHS Press
          In the Spirit of Chartres Committee
          Israel United In Christ
          Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          League of the South
          Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Mass Resistance Virginia
          Nation of Islam
          National Policy Institute
          New Black Panther Party
          Old Dominion Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          ProEnglish
          Public Advocate of the United States
          Rebel Brigade Knights True Invisible Empire
          Silver Bullet Gun Oil
          Southern National Congress
          Supreme White Alliance
          Traditionalist Worker Party
          Understanding the Threat
          VDARE Foundation
          Virginia Christian Alliance
          Virginia Publishing Company
          Wolves of Vinland

          VERMONT

          The Daily Stormer

          WASHINGTON

          ACT for America
          American Front
          American Vanguard
          Blood and Honour America Division
          Counter-Currents Publishing
          Crew 38
          Faith Freedom
          Firm 22
          Fortress of Faith
          Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
          Northwest Front
          Northwest Hammerskins
          Our Place Fellowship
          Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
          Sicarii 1715
          The Daily Stormer
          Truth in Love Project
          White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan of America
          Wolves of Vinland

          WISCONSIN

          Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
          Nation of Islam
          New Order
          Pilgrims Covenant Church
          Samanta Roy Institute of Science and Technology
          Stahlhelm Records
          Traditionalist Youth Network
          White Boy Society
          White Devil Social Club

          WEST VIRGINIA

          American Nazi Party
          Aryan Strikeforce
          National Alliance
          Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

          WYOMING

          National Socialist Movement
          Wolves of Vinland