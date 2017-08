5 things for August 17: Charlottesville, North Korea, MH370, chopper crash, Hong Kong

(CNN) Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Charlottesville

Thousands of people gathered for a candlelit vigil at the University of Virginia, as Charlottesville -- and the nation -- try to understand the chaos and tragic deaths tied to a white nationalist rally. It came as President Trump remained defiant following his comments that "both sides" -- white nationalists and their opponents -- are to blame for heightened tensions at the rally and elsewhere.

2. North Korea

JUST WATCHED Kim Jong Un says he 'will watch foolish yankees' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kim Jong Un says he 'will watch foolish yankees' 02:06

3. MH370

There may be a vital new clue in the mystery of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 . Newly discovered satellite photos, shot just weeks after the plane disappeared in 2014, show 70 objects drifting in the Indian Ocean near what's thought to be the crash zone. A report from Australia's Transport Safety Bureau says some of the objects are "probably man-made," but it's hard to tell if they're plane debris.

JUST WATCHED These planes vanished, were never seen again Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH These planes vanished, were never seen again 02:13

4. Military helicopter crash

Five crewmen are missing after an Army chopper crashed in Hawaii. The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down during a training exercise a couple of miles off the coast of the island of Oahu. The search is on for the missing crewmen; a debris field was spotted in the water a little more than an hour after communications with the helicopter were lost. The same kind of aircraft crashed in April on a Maryland golf course, killing one one crew member.

JUST WATCHED Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course 00:45

5. Hong Kong activists

A court has locked up three high-profile activists after they helped organize protests in 2014 that grew into the largest pro-democracy demonstrations the city's ever seen. Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sentenced to about six months in prison. The move comes as a surprise because the men had already completed community service, but the government said that wasn't enough. The 2014 protests spawned new political parties , including some that are still calling for self-determination or full independence from China.

JUST WATCHED The global fight for Hong Kong democracy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The global fight for Hong Kong democracy 01:48

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Cruising for a bruising

Ethan Hunt can tumble from tall buildings without a scratch in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, but Tom Cruise can't get by unscathed during filming.

Game of leaks

An unaired episode of "Game of Thrones" got leaked again , but it wasn't the work of some "dark web" hacker. This time HBO did it, so somebody is so fired.

Here we go, again

Get ready for months of King James drama, as rumors swirl that LeBron James has already decided to leave the Cavs after the end of next season.

Honored resistance

Politics are in style in 2017, as the "pussyhats" and the refugee flag were nominated for a major design award

JUST WATCHED You'll see these 'pussyhats' at the march Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH You'll see these 'pussyhats' at the march 01:33

NUMBERS OF THE DAY

331

The latest death toll after mudslides devastated parts of Sierra Leone

JUST WATCHED Hundreds dead, missing in Sierra Leone Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hundreds dead, missing in Sierra Leone 01:15

40

The number of years NASA's Voyager probes have been exploring space

AND FINALLY ...

Mission: Possible