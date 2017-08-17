Breaking News

5 things for August 17: Charlottesville, North Korea, MH370, chopper crash, Hong Kong

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Thu August 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

University of Virginia holds vigil
University of Virginia holds vigil

    JUST WATCHED

    University of Virginia holds vigil

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

University of Virginia holds vigil 00:57

(CNN)Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Charlottesville

Thousands of people gathered for a candlelit vigil at the University of Virginia, as Charlottesville -- and the nation -- try to understand the chaos and tragic deaths tied to a white nationalist rally. It came as President Trump remained defiant following his comments that "both sides" -- white nationalists and their opponents -- are to blame for heightened tensions at the rally and elsewhere.
    And fallout from Trump's remarks is still reverberating. A few more CEOs left the President's business councils before he shut them down. A former CIA chief called Trump's comments "dangerous," and top White House aide Steve Bannon, a self-described economic nationalist, reportedly called white nationalists "clowns"; meantime, another top aide, first daughter Ivanka Trump, hasn't commented on what her dad said. In a rare move, top military commanders spoke out about Charlottesville, condemning white nationalists but steering clear of the commander in chief. And now there's growing concern that Trump's comments may be making him so radioactive -- outside of his base -- that it'd be almost impossible for him to govern.
    Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn&#39;t called
    Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn't called

      JUST WATCHED

      Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn't called

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn't called 01:22

    2. North Korea

    Read More
    South Korea's President says there's not going to be war on the Korean peninsula -- ever again -- if he can help it. Moon Jae-in made his no-war promise during a news conference marking his first 100 days in office. Moon said President Trump promised he'd consult with the South before taking any military action against North Korea. Moon also talked of his own "red line" with the North, saying the North Koreans would cross it if they completed an ICBM and weaponized it with a nuke.
    Kim Jong Un says he &#39;will watch foolish yankees&#39;
    kim jong un

      JUST WATCHED

      Kim Jong Un says he 'will watch foolish yankees'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kim Jong Un says he 'will watch foolish yankees' 02:06

    3. MH370

    There may be a vital new clue in the mystery of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. Newly discovered satellite photos, shot just weeks after the plane disappeared in 2014, show 70 objects drifting in the Indian Ocean near what's thought to be the crash zone. A report from Australia's Transport Safety Bureau says some of the objects are "probably man-made," but it's hard to tell if they're plane debris.
    It's not clear what will be done with this discovery, since the official search for MH370 ended in January (though relatives of some of the 239 people on board say they're planning a private search). Debris confirmed to be from the plane has washed up along the eastern coast of Africa for the past couple of years.
    These planes vanished, were never seen again
    flight mh370 unsolved aviation mysteries crane orig mg_00020120

      JUST WATCHED

      These planes vanished, were never seen again

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    These planes vanished, were never seen again 02:13

    4. Military helicopter crash

    Five crewmen are missing after an Army chopper crashed in Hawaii. The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down during a training exercise a couple of miles off the coast of the island of Oahu. The search is on for the missing crewmen; a debris field was spotted in the water a little more than an hour after communications with the helicopter were lost. The same kind of aircraft crashed in April on a Maryland golf course, killing one one crew member.
    Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course
    Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course

      JUST WATCHED

      Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Deadly Blackhawk crash at golf course 00:45

    5. Hong Kong activists

    A court has locked up three high-profile activists after they helped organize protests in 2014 that grew into the largest pro-democracy demonstrations the city's ever seen. Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sentenced to about six months in prison. The move comes as a surprise because the men had already completed community service, but the government said that wasn't enough. The 2014 protests spawned new political parties, including some that are still calling for self-determination or full independence from China.
    The global fight for Hong Kong democracy
    The global fight for Hong Kong democracy

      JUST WATCHED

      The global fight for Hong Kong democracy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The global fight for Hong Kong democracy 01:48

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Cruising for a bruising
    Ethan Hunt can tumble from tall buildings without a scratch in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, but Tom Cruise can't get by unscathed during filming.
    Game of leaks
    An unaired episode of "Game of Thrones" got leaked again, but it wasn't the work of some "dark web" hacker. This time HBO did it, so somebody is so fired.
    &#39;Game of Thrones&#39;: HBO&#39;s sport-like hit
    'Game of Thrones': HBO's sport-like hit

      JUST WATCHED

      'Game of Thrones': HBO's sport-like hit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'Game of Thrones': HBO's sport-like hit 03:35
    Here we go, again
    Get ready for months of King James drama, as rumors swirl that LeBron James has already decided to leave the Cavs after the end of next season.
    Honored resistance
    Politics are in style in 2017, as the "pussyhats" and the refugee flag were nominated for a major design award.
    You&#39;ll see these &#39;pussyhats&#39; at the march
    You'll see these 'pussyhats' at the march

      JUST WATCHED

      You'll see these 'pussyhats' at the march

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    You'll see these 'pussyhats' at the march 01:33

    NUMBERS OF THE DAY

    331
    The latest death toll after mudslides devastated parts of Sierra Leone
    Hundreds dead, missing in Sierra Leone
    Sierra Leone mudslide

      JUST WATCHED

      Hundreds dead, missing in Sierra Leone

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hundreds dead, missing in Sierra Leone 01:15
    40
    The number of years NASA's Voyager probes have been exploring space

    AND FINALLY ...

    Mission: Possible
    You're a kid, and you want to watch TV at night after everyone's in bed, but the security camera keeps busting you. So, you do what you gotta do. (Click to view)