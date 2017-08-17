Pence: Images of Barcelona attack 'sicken us all'

Story highlights A van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona near Las Ramblas, an area popular with tourists

The deadly attack in Spain claimed at least 13 lives

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said in the wake of an attack in Barcelona on Thursday that images of the aftermath "sicken us all." President Donald Trump, meanwhile, offered his condolences on Twitter and referenced a debunked anecdote about a historical US general.

"The latest scenes of carnage and mayhem sicken us all," Pence said during remarks from Panama.

Pence said the US condemned the "terror attack" and offered the nation's support and prayers to the people of Spain.

In his initial response on Twitter, Trump offered similar thoughts.

