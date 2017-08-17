Trump: Flake 'toxic,' boosts his primary opponent

Story highlights Kelli Ward is challenging Flake in Arizona's 2018 Republican primary

Trump and Flake have feuded since early in Trump's presidential campaign

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump turned hard on a fellow Republican Thursday, boosting the primary opponent of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and calling the incumbent "toxic."

"Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" Trump tweeted.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Ward, an osteopathic physician and former Arizona state senator, is challenging Flake in Arizona's 2018 Republican primary after having failed to unseat Sen. John McCain in the previous primary cycle. Flake, meanwhile, has emerged as a regular Trump antagonist in Congress and one of his party's loudest critical voices of the commander in chief.

Flake recently kicked off his re-election campaign with the release of a book, "The Conscience of a Conservative," in which Flake unloads on Trump and condemns his party for enabling Trump's rise to power.

In the book, the Arizona Republican details a long-running feud with Trump that dates back to Flake's resistance, early on, to Trump's presidential campaign. He writes critically about Trump's campaign, calling it "free of significant thought" and compares it to a "late-night infomercial." Flake also touches on Trump's own prediction that their differences would cost Flake his seat.

Read More