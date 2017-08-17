Story highlights The majority of Americans polled (55%) say they disapprove of the President's response

Washington (CNN) A majority of Americans say they disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, and believe his policies have done more to encourage racial division than racial unity, according to a new poll released Thursday.

CBS News survey found the majority of Americans polled (55%) said they disapproved of the President's response to the deadly violence that occurred at a white supremacist rally over the weekend, while most Republicans approved (67%). Just 10% of Democrats said they approved.

Interviewing for this poll began the night before Trump's stunning news conference on Tuesday and continued for two nights after it.

Disapproval of the President's handling of events rose following the news conference in which he blamed the violence in Charlottesville on aggressors on both sides of the conflict -- equating the white supremacists on one side with the "alt-left" on the other side -- after his top White House aides spent days trying to clean up after Trump's initial vague response.

After Tuesday afternoon, views on the President's description of events were tightly tied to overall views of his handling of the matter.

