Trump ends plans for his Council on Infrastructure

Story highlights An infrastructure bill was part of Donald Trump's presidential campaign pitch

The news of shuttering this council came after he disbanded two others

(CNN) President Donald Trump has ended plans for an Advisory Council on Infrastructure, according to a White House official, ending a panel that was created by an executive order the President signed in July.

Trump's infrastructure council was still being formed but the President decided to end the process, the official said. No reason was given.

"The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President's Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward," the official said.

Read More