Trump ends plans for his Council on Infrastructure

(CNN) President Donald Trump has ended plans for an Advisory Council on Infrastructure, according to a White House official, ending a panel that was created by an executive order the President signed in July.

The move comes a day after Trump disbanded two other councils -- the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum -- after business leaders, CEOs and union leaders began fleeing the groups in response to the President blaming "both sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia . The councils were largely undermined by the departures but Trump tweeted that he was disbanding the panels rather than pressuring business leaders to stay.

Trump's infrastructure council was still being formed but the President decided to end the process, the official said. No reason was given.

"The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President's Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward," the official said.

