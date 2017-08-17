Story highlights President Trump's approval rating is low

But the people who support him are committed, according to polls

Women who support Trump are more likely to say they'll never change their minds

Washington (CNN) Most people who are on the Trump train say they are definitely, absolutely never getting off -- no matter what.

Six in 10 people who approve of President Donald Trump (61%) say they can't think of anything Trump could do that would make them disapprove of his job as President, according to a Monmouth University poll released this week.

Almost an identical number (57%) who disapprove of Trump say they are never going to change their minds on the President's job performance either. This means a majority of Americans (53%) admit they have their opinion of Trump completely, totally and irreversibly baked in.

Interviews for this poll were conducted both before and after protests turned violent in Charlottesville over the weekend, but before Trump's press conference Tuesday doubling down on his comments blaming "both sides" for the clash.

Trump has mostly maintained high approval numbers among Republicans during his presidency so far, though they have slipped slightly since Inauguration Day. The President repeatedly touted his hardcore following on the campaign trail, boasting that his supporters would stick with him no matter what.

Read More