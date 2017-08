TBT: What is the meaning of 'is'?

(CNN) On this day in 1998, the world had to dig deep and ask itself, "What does the word 'is' mean?" Thank President Bill Clinton, who caused the linguistic existential crisis during his grand jury testimony regarding his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The entire case was long, drawn-out and complicated, starting with the Whitewater investigation, winding into Paula Jones' sexual harassment charges and ending with the revelation of Clinton's affair with Lewinsky. If you want to dive down that rabbit hole, I suggest CNN's timeline

Clinton was called before a grand jury, becoming the first sitting president to appear before one regarding an inquiry focused on his behavior. That's where one of the most infamous semantics quandaries in history went down. You can watch it in the Instagram video above.

The question : "Whether or not Mr. Bennett knew of your relationship with Ms. Lewinsky, the statement that there was 'no sex of any kind in any manner, shape or form, with President Clinton,' was an utterly false statement. Is that correct?"