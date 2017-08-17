Trump voters in Kentucky stand by his Charlottesvillle remarks

Story highlights Residents in Paris, Kentucky, said they oppose white nationalism

"It scares me what this world will be like," one mother said

Paris, Kentucky (CNN) While much of the country lambasts President Donald Trump's reaction to Charlottesville, support for him in this part of Kentucky remains strong.

"There was fault on both sides," said salon owner Mike Sexton -- echoing Trump's sentiment that the so-called "alt-left" -- not just white supremacists -- were responsible for the violence last week.

"I think the white supremacists were wrong in what they were doing, but there's still a little fault on both sides."

Trump won Bourbon County where Paris -- a town with a population of under 10,000 is located -- by an overwhelming majority last year. And while residents said they are concerned about racism in the United States, they don't think Trump is responsible for any of the divisiveness.

"Some of my best friends I've got are black people," said Jerome Harney, the owner of Jerome's Barber Shop. "I served on the city council, and it's the black people who elected me."

