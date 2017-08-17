Rabbi who oversaw Ivanka Trump's conversion slams POTUS Charlottesville response

Story highlights Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 wedding to Jared Kushner

Washington (CNN) The rabbi who oversaw Ivanka Trump's conversion to Judaism criticized her father's response to Charlottesville in a letter to his congregation.

In the letter, which was obtained by CNN, Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein, along with Rabbis Chaim Steinmetz and Elie Weinstock, slammed President Donald Trump's response, saying they are "deeply troubled" by his comments.

"While we always avoid politics, we are deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation President Trump has offered in his response to this act of violence," they wrote in the letter to members of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, a Modern Orthodox synagogue on New York's Upper East Side.

They also wrote they condemned the "monstrous act of murder" that killed Heather Heyer.

"We are appalled by this resurgence of bigotry and antisemitism, and the renewed vigor of the neo-Nazis, KKK and alt-right," they wrote.