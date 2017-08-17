Story highlights Lewandowski will serve as a senior adviser and spokesman for the American First Action super PAC

He has maintained close ties to the President and his team

Washington (CNN) The ties between President Donald Trump and outside organizations looking to aid his political agenda grew tighter Thursday when a super PAC aligned with the President announced it was hiring his former campaign manager.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump's outside adviser, will serve as a senior adviser and spokesman for the American First Action super PAC.

Despite getting fired by the Trump campaign in June last year, Lewandowski has maintained close ties to the President and his team. He flew with Trump on Air Force One in July and is said to speak with the President often.

It is unclear whether that contact will continue, given rules that govern contact that super PACs can have with the White House or political candidates.

America First Action is the super PAC arm of America First Policies, an issue advocacy organization that is filled with Trump loyalists and is tasked with pushing Trump's policies.

