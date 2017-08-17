Monuments, schools and holidays: 1,500 symbols of the Confederacy in the US

Story highlights 718 monuments and statues supporting Confederate causes existed last year

Virginia is the state with the most Confederate symbols with 223

Trump on Tuesday said removing a Confederate memorial was "changing history"

Washington (CNN) Centered in the Deep South but stretching from California to Massachusetts, roughly 1,500 Confederate symbols still exist on public land more than 150 years after the conclusion of the Civil War.

Roughly half of those symbols -- 718 of them as of last year -- are monuments and statues. Three in four of them were built before 1950, but at least one in 10 of them were dedicated during the civil rights movement or since the year 2000.

This is according to 2016 data from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based advocacy nonprofit organization that tracks civil rights and hate crimes in the United States.

President Donald Trump made headlines Tuesday for saying that removing a Confederate memorial is "changing history," while defending some people protesting with neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

"So this week it's Robert E. Lee," Trump said. "I wonder: is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

