People of color to Trump: What doesn't break us makes us stronger

Story highlights The President equated white supremacists with counter protesters during his press conference on Tuesday

Trump's remarks offended communities who felt he should have stood by them

Washington (CNN) If there's one message that communities of color have for President Donald Trump, it's that what doesn't break them makes them stronger.

During a news conference Tuesday at Trump Tower, Trump equated neo-Nazis and white supremacists with the "alt-left" on the other side -- even after his top White House aides spent days trying to clean up after the President's initial vague response to the violence.

In the wake of those comments, leaders in communities of color told CNN that they aren't necessarily surprised.

"His comments were nothing new," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the executive director of the Georgia Council on American-Islamic Relations, told CNN on Wednesday. "We all suspected that the statement he read on Monday wasn't genuine, but we didn't expect him to come out about what he really thought in such a public way. (Communities of color) are desensitized because he's said so much about us in the past."

Mitchell pointed specifically to Trump's travel ban and history of railing against the dangers posed by immigrants. He continued: "The one positive thing is that (Trump's latest statement) forces targeted communities to come together and protect themselves."

