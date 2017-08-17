Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated stability

Story highlights President Donald Trump has lashed out at his Republican critics on Twitter

Bob Corker is the latest GOP senator to slam Trump's handling of Charlottesville

(CNN) Sen. Bob Corker slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, charging that the President "has not demonstrated he understands the character of this nation."

The Tennessee Republican told reporters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday that he thinks there must be "radical changes" within the White House.

"He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today, and he's got to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands that," Corker added.

