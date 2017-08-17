The striking similarities between the KKK and Islamist jihadis

Story highlights Jim Sciutto: White nationalists and KKK have a great deal in common with Islamist jihadis

(CNN) The white nationalists and KKK members who marched on Charlottesville, Virginia, have a great deal in common with a separate group they would never lock arms with -- or march alongside, bearing store-bought tiki torches.

They are driven by a search for identity, sick devotion to a cause, and angry reaction to perceived victimization in a manner that is strikingly similar to another group of violent extremists: Islamist jihadis.

I spent two years profiling jihadis in seven countries in the Middle East and in the West for my 2008 book , "Against Us: The New Face of America's Enemies in the Muslim World." What struck me then was how most jihadis I met were driven less by religion than by a skewed and delusional view of the politics of their world. And what strikes me now is how familiar their worldview is in the wake of Charlottesville.

I wrote at the time, "This feeling of being under attack has helped solidify a new Muslim identity -- a new cause -- of its own. Anti-Americanism is a form of Middle Eastern nationalism that transcends borders, even religion. ... They see it as resistance against American imperialism."

The narrative that extreme right-wingers in the United States and jihadis in the Middle East share goes something like this: "They" are destroying our world and our culture; they are outsiders who don't belong here and are inferior to us, they are taking away our well-being and way of life, and humiliating us in the process; to make matters worse, they are protected by elites who don't represent us and in fact have disdain for us; and we are the sole defenders of the true (fill in the blank) America or Islam.

