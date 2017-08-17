The chilling tactics of the Justice Department

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Justice Department investigating protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration

She says it's not about law, but about making people afraid to oppose President publicly

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) In the same week that white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis were on the march in Charlottesville and Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed "vigorous" action, the Department of Justice has also been investigating another demonstration -- of protesters who exercised their First Amendment rights of free assembly at Donald Trump's inauguration in January. The Justice Department has demanded the company DreamHost turn over some 1.3 million IP addresses of people who visited a website coordinating Inauguration Day protests.

Jill Filipovic

So far the company has refused, and is challenging the subpoena in court. DreamHost is doing the right thing by refusing the department's demands and making those demands public.

But the broad request is itself a frightening insight into this administration's law enforcement priorities, and the chilling tactics it's willing to use to execute them.

The Justice Department claims it needs the information stored by DreamHost because of a " violent riot " on Inauguration Day. There was of course no such thing. It is true that some out-of-control troublemakers damaged property, and six police officers were injured in the fray; that's unacceptable, and the idiots who used the day's protests as a pretext for violence or window-breaking should face penalties for any crimes they committed. But that's not in the same universe as the suggestion that an anti-Trump protest attended by thousands was a "violent riot" meriting the disclosure of private information of anyone who so much as clicked a link or expressed an interest in attending a protest.

The goal here seems bigger than just figuring out who busted some windows. It's an attempt on the part of the Trump administration to stymie dissent. This isn't about enforcing the law; it's about making people afraid to publicly oppose this President, who craves adoration and throws tantrums when he doesn't get it.

Read More