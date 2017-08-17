Bannon's stunningly irresponsible words

Story highlights Errol Louis: Bannon interview with American Prospect reveals disturbing political machinations that have dire real world impact

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Everything we know about Steve Bannon's interview with Robert Kuttner, editor of the left-leaning American Prospect magazine, suggests that Bannon -- President Trump's chief strategist -- was being entirely candid about his political thinking in an unsolicited phone call to Kuttner.

That's a troubling thought. Bannon described a positive political advantage for the White House following Trump's "both sides" statements that indirectly supported the white supremacists responsible for the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Ethno-nationalism -- it's losers. It's a fringe element. I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more. These guys are a collection of clowns," Bannon told Kuttner -- a cynical dismissal from the former editor of Breitbart news who last year gleefully described his media organization as "the platform for the alt-right," that same "fringe" movement.

And while military leaders , business titans and Republican former presidents have all taken pains to distance themselves from Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville, Bannon seems to be embracing the controversy as helpful to the White House.

"The Democrats -- the longer they talk about identity politics, I got 'em. I want them to talk about racism every day," Bannon said to Kuttner. "If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats."

