Fernando Alonso may 'look outside F1'

The Spaniard wants a competitive car in 2018

Alonso concedes he may "look outside F1"

(CNN) Fernando Alonso has had plenty of time to ponder his future over Formula One's summer break, but as the 2017 season gets set to resume in Spa, decision day is fast approaching for the two-time world champion.

After months of speculation, the 36-year-old Spaniard will announce a decision over the coming weeks about his racing plans for 2018.

The question has centered on whether he will stay with McLaren or move to another team, but Alonso concedes that his fate may lie outside the sport if he cannot contend for race wins and championships.

"Formula One is still my priority, it's my life, and winning the world championship is what I'm hoping," Alonso told CNN's The Circuit.

"If I don't see any project that will allow me to fight for the win I will look outside F1 -- but that's (a decision I will make around) November-December. I will try all the possibilities before that."

