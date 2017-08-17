Ten-year-old rape victim gives birth in India

Story highlights Girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her uncle, who has been arrested

Under Indian law, abortion is not allowed after 20 weeks

New Delhi (CNN) A ten-year old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.

The 10-year old delivered a baby girl via Caesarian section at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh, a city in the country's Punjab.

Both the girl and her baby are in stable condition, according to Dasari Harish, one of the doctors caring for the girl.

The girl was forced to have the baby after India's Supreme Court rejected the family's plea for an abortion three weeks ago, based on the opinions of eight doctors and an examination of the girl.

