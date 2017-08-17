Story highlights 15th Solheim Cup starts August 18

Team USA hopes to defend title in Des Moines

Europe's Catriona Matthew speak to CNN

(CNN) If there's one European golfer who knows about winning Solheim Cup matches, it's Catriona Matthew.

The Brit won three of her head-to-head encounters in the 2015 edition and has helped Europe to three trophies since making her debut in the competition in 1998.

The Solheim Cup is the premier team competition in women's golf, pitting the finest European and American golfers against each other.

This year's event tees off at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa on August 18 where Matthew, serving as both a player and a vice captain for Team Europe, will likely have plenty of advice to offer her teammates.