Breaking News

Van plows into Barcelona crowd: Live updates

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 11:51 AM ET, Thu August 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CATCH UP: Van plowed into crowd in Barcelona
CATCH UP: Van plowed into crowd in Barcelona

    JUST WATCHED

    CATCH UP: Van plowed into crowd in Barcelona

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CATCH UP: Van plowed into crowd in Barcelona 00:47

(CNN)